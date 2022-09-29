  • Tourists at an entrance to Fushimi Inari shrine in Kyoto in May. Japan is to target annual spending of over ¥5 trillion by foreign visitors. | BLOOMBERG
    Tourists at an entrance to Fushimi Inari shrine in Kyoto in May. Japan is to target annual spending of over ¥5 trillion by foreign visitors. | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji, Kyodo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce a target of increasing annual spending by foreign visitors to Japan to over ¥5 trillion ($34.66 billion) in his speech during an extraordinary parliamentary session to be convened on Monday, government sources said.

Kishida will tout his government’s plan to ease the country’s COVID-19 border controls, including by allowing individual overseas travelers to enter Japan, starting on Oct. 11.

