Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce a target of increasing annual spending by foreign visitors to Japan to over ¥5 trillion ($34.66 billion) in his speech during an extraordinary parliamentary session to be convened on Monday, government sources said.
Kishida will tout his government’s plan to ease the country’s COVID-19 border controls, including by allowing individual overseas travelers to enter Japan, starting on Oct. 11.
