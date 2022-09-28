  • U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to board the USS Howard destroyer at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Kanagawa Prefecture on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to board the USS Howard destroyer at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Kanagawa Prefecture on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris vowed that the United States would “continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense” amid an ongoing “pressure campaign” by China, during a visit Wednesday to the U.S. Navy’s base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, the largest overseas American naval installation in the world.

Harris, who was in Japan for the first leg of an Asia trip that will take her to South Korea from Thursday, lambasted China over its large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan last month, calling the drills and other moves “destabilizing” and noting that Washington did not expect Beijing to let up.

