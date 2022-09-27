  • Lights illuminate the Golden Bridge and city skyline in Vladivostok, Russia. | BLOOMBERG
Moscow – Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.

“A Japanese diplomat was detained red-handed while receiving classified information, in exchange for money, about Russia’s cooperation with another country in the Asia-Pacific region,” the FSB security service said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

