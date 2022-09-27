  • The interior of Nippon Budokan prior to the state funeral ceremony | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    The interior of Nippon Budokan prior to the state funeral ceremony

  • Staff report

The state funeral of Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July while campaigning, was held Tuesday under blue skies and tight security.

Abe’s divisive legacy was manifest on the streets of Tokyo, in displays of both public mourning and protest. At points, the marches of anti-state funeral protesters passed alongside the long line of mourners who were queuing to pay their respects near the iconic Nippon Budokan arena.

