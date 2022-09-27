  • The hot-rolling workshop at Baowu Steel Group's Baoshan production facility in Shanghai | BLOOMBERG
    The hot-rolling workshop at Baowu Steel Group's Baoshan production facility in Shanghai | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Shanghai – In the half century since Japan and China normalized their ties in 1972, the relationship between the two East Asian neighbors has shifted from cooperation to competition.

Japan initially offered technical cooperation to China. In 2010, however, China overtook Japan as the world’s second-largest economy. China has also become Japan’s rival in the technology field.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,