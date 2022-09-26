  • A demonstrator cuts his hair during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    A demonstrator cuts his hair during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday. | REUTERS

Iranians took to the streets for a 10th consecutive night Sunday, in defiance of a warning from the judiciary, to protest the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody.

At least 41 people have died since the unrest began, mostly protesters but including members of the Islamic Republic’s security forces, according to an official toll, although other sources say the real figure is higher.

