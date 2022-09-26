The Maritime Self-Defense Force proposed to China’s navy in 2002 that they establish an admiral-level regular conference on strategic matters to secure a channel of dialogue, Jiji Press has learned.
The MSDF hoped to set up such a channel as China was expected to expand its navy significantly, but the proposal was rejected by China’s top leadership, Yoji Koda, former commander in chief of the Self-Defense Fleet, said in a recent interview.
