Japan will run a new domestic tourism subsidy program from Oct. 11 to late December as part of efforts to spur domestic tourism and revive the coronavirus-hit economy, tourism minister Tetsuo Saito said Monday.
The National Travel Discount will provide the equivalent of up to ¥11,000 ($77) in discounts and coupons per traveler per day, which can be used for meals, shopping and accommodation expenses.
