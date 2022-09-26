  • Seafood and vegetables are steamed over a hot spring at a restaurant in the Kannawa Onsen area of Beppu, Oita Prefecture. | BLOOMBERG
Japan will run a new domestic tourism subsidy program from Oct. 11 to late December as part of efforts to spur domestic tourism and revive the coronavirus-hit economy, tourism minister Tetsuo Saito said Monday.

The National Travel Discount will provide the equivalent of up to ¥11,000 ($77) in discounts and coupons per traveler per day, which can be used for meals, shopping and accommodation expenses.

