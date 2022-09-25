  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during the 77th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during the 77th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

UNITED NATIONS – Russia accused the United States on Saturday of “playing with fire” around Taiwan while China said it will press on working for “peaceful reunification” with the democratically governed island and pledged to take forceful steps to oppose any external interference, a thinly veiled reference to Washington.

Tensions over Taiwan between Washington and Beijing have soared after a visit there in August by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which was followed by large-scale Chinese military drills as well as a pledge by U.S. President Joe Biden to defend the Chinese-claimed island.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,