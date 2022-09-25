Thousands were without running water and power in central Japan on Sunday after a storm dumped record rains on the region, triggering floods and landslides, and leaving at least three dead.
The storm, named Talas, battered central Japan on Friday and Saturday as it swept by just off the Pacific coast, dumping more than 400 mm of rain in a 24-hour period in communities in Shizuoka Prefecture, according to the Meteorological Agency.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.