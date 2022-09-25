  • Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada speaks during his visit to Cape Irizaki on the island of Yonaguni, the westernmost point in Japan, on Wednesday in Okinawa Prefecture. | KYODO
Yonaguni, Okinawa Pref. – With Japan planning to beef up its defenses in the far-flung Nansei Islands, a crucial issue is gaining the understanding of locals amid concerns that they may be caught up in the fighting in the event of a conflict.

In response to China’s growing military assertiveness in the region, the Defense Ministry plans to reinvigorate its plan to prioritize the deployment of Self-Defense Force troops to the southwestern islands in its updates to the country’s three key security documents — including its new National Security Strategy — by the year’s end.

