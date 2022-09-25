  • Ground Self-Defense Force personnel take part in a joint exercise with U.S. Army soldiers at a maneuvering ground in Yamato, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Aug. 28. | KYODO
    Ground Self-Defense Force personnel take part in a joint exercise with U.S. Army soldiers at a maneuvering ground in Yamato, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Aug. 28. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  SHARE

Japan is considering sharply increasing its defense spending to more than ¥40 trillion ($279 billion) over the next five years, government officials have said.

The amount compares with the ¥27.47 trillion in total specified as defense costs for five years through fiscal 2023 in the country’s Medium Term Defense Program, the officials said Saturday.

