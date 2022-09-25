Japan is considering sharply increasing its defense spending to more than ¥40 trillion ($279 billion) over the next five years, government officials have said.
The amount compares with the ¥27.47 trillion in total specified as defense costs for five years through fiscal 2023 in the country’s Medium Term Defense Program, the officials said Saturday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.