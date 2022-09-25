Mazda is considering a permanent exit from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine put a halt on the Japanese carmaker’s production in the country.
The company said its withdrawal is under discussion as it sees no path to restarting production in Russia, following a Yomiuri report that said it had decided to pull out. The Hiroshima-based carmaker had manufactured cars for the Russian market in the eastern city of Vladivostok since 2012, according to the Yomiuri.
