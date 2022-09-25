  • Officials advise residents to prepare for evacuation in Dilasag town, Quezon province, Philippines, ahead of the landfall of Super Typhoon Noru on Sunday. | DILASAG DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT OFFICE / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Officials advise residents to prepare for evacuation in Dilasag town, Quezon province, Philippines, ahead of the landfall of Super Typhoon Noru on Sunday. | DILASAG DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT OFFICE / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Manila – Super Typhoon Noru slammed into the Philippines Sunday, battering the heavily populated main island of Luzon with strong winds and heavy rain that have forced hundreds of people to flee their homes.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) an hour as it charged towards the archipelago nation after an unprecedented “explosive intensification”, the state weather forecaster said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,