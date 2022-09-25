  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 16. | SPUTNIK / POOL / VIA REUTERS
NEW DELHI – On the margins of a summit meant as a show of force for a Russian leader seeking a turnaround on the battlefield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India leaned in with a different message.

“Democracy, diplomacy and dialogue” — not war — is the answer, he told Russian President Vladimir Putin as the cameras rolled on Sept. 16, before declaring that the two would speak more about how to bring peace in Ukraine.

