Talas, the 15th named storm of the season, approached eastern Japan on Saturday, bringing heavy rains and killing one person in a landslide a week after a powerful typhoon battered the southwest.
Japan is currently in its typhoon season, with storms often bringing heavy rains that cause flash floods or landslides.
