  • A house where a man died after being caught in a landslide, in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
    A house where a man died after being caught in a landslide, in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Talas, the 15th named storm of the season, approached eastern Japan on Saturday, bringing heavy rains and killing one person in a landslide a week after a powerful typhoon battered the southwest.

Japan is currently in its typhoon season, with storms often bringing heavy rains that cause flash floods or landslides.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,