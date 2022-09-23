  • The national flag at the Diet building is flown at half-staff on July 11 for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a day before his private funeral. | KYODO
    

At least 45 of Japan’s 47 prefectural governments plan to fly flags at half-staff or raise mourning flags at their facilities when the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes place on Tuesday, a Jiji Press survey has shown.

The prefectures said that by doing so, they will extend condolences over the death of Abe.

