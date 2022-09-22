Aviation industry leaders have warned that travelers must brace for even higher ticket prices as the sector battles fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, high oil prices and conflict fears.
International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh also said that airlines’ recovery would be delayed if China maintains its coronavirus travel clampdown into 2023.
