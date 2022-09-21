The helplessness of the United Nations in the months leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be impossible to ignore at the annual marquee event of international diplomacy.

For an institution born out of war to preserve peace, its struggle for relevance in the face of the worst conflict in Europe since the World War II revives an existential question: If it couldn’t stop the numerous clashes that have arisen since its formation, most recently Russia’s attack on its neighbor, a modern democracy — then what is its purpose?