  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Liz Truss shake hands Tuesday ahead of a lunch bilateral meeting at a Japanese restaurant in New York. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

New York – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his British counterpart Liz Truss on Tuesday agreed to sign a bilateral defense cooperation pact at an early date and to step up talks on a proposal to jointly develop a fighter jet, according to Japan’s government.

During their first meeting since Truss took office earlier this month, the leaders also shared “serious concern” about attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the East and South China seas, the Foreign Ministry said, as China’s maritime activities increase there.

