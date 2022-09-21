Arrangements are underway for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to hold talks with leaders of about 50 countries who will attend the Sept. 27 state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Kishida is expected to meet the leaders mainly at the State Guest House in Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace, for three days starting Monday.
