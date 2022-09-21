  • Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies are partly the reason why younger people are more likely to support his state funeral on Sept. 27, polls have shown. | REUTERS
In a country where voters are increasingly opposed to a state funeral for Shinzo Abe, support for the event remains high among younger Japanese who see themselves as having benefited from his economic policies during his record run as premier.

For many voters in their 20s, Abe’s name is synonymous with a soaring Nikkei stock average and almost full employment under his Abenomics program. For older people, revelations about his links with a religious sect whose founder was convicted in the U.S. of tax fraud rekindled memories of suspected graft and favoritism scandals that clouded his government.

