  • A shareholders meeting in Tokyo in June 2020. More listed companies are scrapping their shareholder benefit programs, citing the need to respect the principle of treating all shareholders equally. | KYODO
    A shareholders meeting in Tokyo in June 2020. More listed companies are scrapping their shareholder benefit programs, citing the need to respect the principle of treating all shareholders equally. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Shareholder benefit programs are popular among individual investors in Japan, but not among foreign investors.

More and more listed companies in the country are scrapping their benefit programs, citing the need to respect the principle of treating all shareholders equally.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,