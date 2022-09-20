  • Damaged cars are seen in the town of Kupiansk, recently liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv on Monday. | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA REUTERS
IZIUM, Ukraine – Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow’s occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.

“The occupiers are clearly in a panic,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised address late Monday, adding that he was now focused on “speed” in liberated areas.

