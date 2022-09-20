  • A ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the 'long walk' as it arrives at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on Monday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
London/Windsor Castle, England – Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest.

Huge crowds gathered in London to watch as the queen’s flag-draped coffin, topped with the imperial state crown, her orb and scepter, was carried slowly to a gun carriage from parliament’s Westminster Hall where it had lain in state since Wednesday.

