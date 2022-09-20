Each country has its own rules for holding state funerals to honor distinguished national figures. State funerals have been held for past presidents and royalty such as former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo, while the latest overseas example is that of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
In Japan, there is continued opposition to the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe slated for Sept. 27, including protests outside parliament and elsewhere, alongside a petition calling for its cancellation.
