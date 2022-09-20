  • A man receives a COVID-19 booster shot catered to the omicron variant in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO
    A man receives a COVID-19 booster shot catered to the omicron variant in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan began on Tuesday its rollout of vaccines against the omicron coronavirus variant as part of efforts to stem the ongoing seventh wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Those aged 60 and older and medical workers who have yet to receive their fourth shots will be given priority, with eligibility to be expanded from around mid-October to those age 12 and above and vaccinated at least twice.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,