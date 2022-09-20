New York – The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea agreed Monday that the two nations will continue discussions toward an early resolution of wartime labor compensation.
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that he and his South Korean counterpart Park Jin welcomed working-level talks on the issue when they met in New York on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual gathering.
