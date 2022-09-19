  • A gate to the shinkansen bullet train line is closed at JR Hakata Station in the city of Fukuoka on Monday after services were suspended due to Typhoon Nanmadol. | KYODO
  • Bloomberg, Kyodo

A powerful typhoon barreled through the Kyushu region on Monday, unleashing torrential rains and lashing winds that downed power lines, scrambled transport and caused thousands to evacuate to safety.

After making landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture, Typhoon Nanmadol was near the city of Fukuoka on Monday morning packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kilometers per hour. It was expected to dump as much as 400 millimeters of rain in parts of the region as it heads in a northeast path that will take it along the west coast of the main island of Honshu, the Meteorological Agency said.

