  • High waves hit the shore of the city of Miyazaki on Sunday morning as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches. | KYODO
    High waves hit the shore of the city of Miyazaki on Sunday morning as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches. | KYODO

  • AFP-JIJI, KYODO, JIJI

  • SHARE

FUKUOKA – Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in southwestern Japan on Sunday night, as authorities urged millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm's high winds and torrential rain.

The storm officially made landfall around 7 p.m. local time as its eyewall arrived near Kagoshima city, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,