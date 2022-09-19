  • The share of Japan's older adult population has been increasing every year since 1950 and is expected to reach 35.3% of the total population in 2040. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo, Jiji

For the first time, Japan's over 75s account for over 15% of the population, after their cohort rose by 720,000 to 19.37 million people, government data released Sunday showed, in further evidence of the country's rapidly graying society.

Also hitting a record high this year was the number of those over 65 — 36.27 million people, accounting for 29.1% of the population, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications data, which was released ahead of Monday's Respect for the Aged Day holiday.

