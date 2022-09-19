  • Queen Elizabeth II shows then-Crown Prince Naruhito an illustrated catalogue of 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci at Windsor Castle in London in May 2001. | AP / VIA KYODO
    Queen Elizabeth II shows then-Crown Prince Naruhito an illustrated catalogue of 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci at Windsor Castle in London in May 2001. | AP / VIA KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Emperor Naruhito has had close ties with late Queen Elizabeth II for nearly half a century, including when he studied in Britain in the 1980s.

After the emperor ascended the throne in May 2019, the queen invited him and his wife, Empress Masako, to visit her country as state guests. The visit did not happen, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the queen, who was the longest-serving British monarch, with some 70 years on throne, died on Sept. 8.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,