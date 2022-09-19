Emperor Naruhito has had close ties with late Queen Elizabeth II for nearly half a century, including when he studied in Britain in the 1980s.
After the emperor ascended the throne in May 2019, the queen invited him and his wife, Empress Masako, to visit her country as state guests. The visit did not happen, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the queen, who was the longest-serving British monarch, with some 70 years on throne, died on Sept. 8.
