  • Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Service carry a body as they work at a mass burial site in Izium, which was recently liberated by Ukrainian troops. | REUTERS
IZIUM, Ukraine – Dressed in white protective suits and wearing rubber gloves, Ukrainian emergency workers on Saturday dug up more bodies from a wooded burial site in territory recently recaptured from Russian forces, while townspeople looked for dead relatives.

Ukraine says hundreds are buried at the site discovered last week, including at least 17 Ukrainian servicemen found in a mass grave on Friday and others who may be civilians buried in individual graves marked with flimsy wooden crosses.

