  • High waves hit the shore of the city of Miyazaki on Sunday morning as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches. | KYODO
  • AFP-JIJI

FUKUOKA – Thousands of people were in shelters in southwestern Japan on Sunday as powerful Typhoon Nanmadol churned toward the region, prompting authorities to urge nearly 3 million residents to evacuate.

The Meteorological Agency has issued a rare “special warning” for Kagoshima Prefecture in southern Kyushu — an alert that is issued only when it forecasts dangerous conditions seen once in several decades.

