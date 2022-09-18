The estimated number of people aged 65 or older in Japan stood at a record high of 36.27 million as of Thursday, rising by 60,000 from a year before and accounting for 29.1% of the nation’s total population, also the highest ever, the internal affairs ministry said Sunday.
The estimate, based on the 2020 census data and other information, was released ahead of Respect for the Aged Day on Monday, a national holiday.
