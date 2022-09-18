Haruyuki Takahashi, embattled former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, is suspected of serving as a mediator to make major advertising agency ADK Marketing Solutions a Tokyo Games outsourcing partner, sources have said.
A special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects that Takahashi, 78, encouraged ad agency Dentsu Inc. to choose ADK as a partner to which it outsources some sponsor-soliciting work. Takahashi used to work at Dentsu, which was the exclusive marketing agency for the Tokyo Games.
