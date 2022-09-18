  • The head office of Park24 Co., the operator of Times parking lots, in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo | KYDOO
    The head office of Park24 Co., the operator of Times parking lots, in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo | KYDOO

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Haruyuki Takahashi, embattled former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, is suspected of serving as a mediator to make major advertising agency ADK Marketing Solutions a Tokyo Games outsourcing partner, sources have said.

A special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects that Takahashi, 78, encouraged ad agency Dentsu Inc. to choose ADK as a partner to which it outsources some sponsor-soliciting work. Takahashi used to work at Dentsu, which was the exclusive marketing agency for the Tokyo Games.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,