  Ground Self-Defense Force troops take part in a demonstration in front of a V-22 Osprey during the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2022 at the SDF base in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, in June.
  • KYODO, JIJI

The central government is considering issuing special bonds to achieve a substantial increase in defense spending, with an eye to hiking taxes in the future to pay back the debt, sources familiar with the plan have said.

For the repayment of the borrowed money, raising the corporate or tobacco taxes would be among the options to ensure higher revenue, the sources said Friday. Such bonds are treated differently from others because the government decides in advance how it will repay them.

