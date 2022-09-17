Washington – Former U.S. President Barack Obama is no longer expected to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to be held later this month, U.S. and Japanese sources said Saturday.
Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty is set to attend the funeral slated for Sept. 27 in Tokyo as President Joe Biden’s administration seeks to offer condolences through a bipartisan representative, they said.
