  • Ukrainian servicemen patrol an area in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
KYIV – Ukrainian authorities found a mass grave of more than 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces days ago, a regional police official has said, adding that some of the people had been killed by shelling and air strikes.

Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium last weekend after occupying the city and using it as a logistics hub in the Kharkiv region. They left behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment.

