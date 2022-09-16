Japan is considering building an evacuation shelter for residents on a remote island in Okinawa to be used in the event of a military contingency near the Nansei Islands chain or Taiwan, government sources said Thursday.
The need for such a facility comes as the Self-Defense Forces have been expanding the scale of deployment on the southern island prefecture’s remote islands, with Yonaguni just about 110 kilometers away from Taiwan, amid China’s military buildup.
