  • Kyoto's Gion district earlier this month. The central government is considering launching a nationwide travel discount program as early as this autumn, after a delay due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. | KYODO
    Kyoto's Gion district earlier this month. The central government is considering launching a nationwide travel discount program as early as this autumn, after a delay due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The government is considering launching a nationwide travel discount program as early as this autumn, after a delay due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

Initially, the government planned to start the program, intended to support the hotel and transportation industries hit hard by the pandemic, in July.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,