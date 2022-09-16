  • Jiji

The number of centenarians in Japan totaled 90,526 as of Thursday, exceeding 90,000 for the first time on record, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Friday.

The figure, based on basic resident register data, rose by 4,016 from a year before, hitting a record high for 52 years in a row, the ministry said ahead of Respect for the Aged Day on Monday.

