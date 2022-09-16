  • Kadokawa Chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa speaks to reporters at the company's headquarters in Tokyo on Sept. 5. | POOL / VIA KYODO
Former Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda, who served as a vice chairman of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, has been questioned by prosecutors on a voluntary basis over an expanding sponsorship bribery scandal, a source close to the matter said Friday.

Takeda, 74, is believed to have been questioned as a witness, the source said. Prosecutors are seeking to establish a bribery case against Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive of the organizing committee, who allegedly received money from two companies in return for helping them to be selected as sponsors of the Summer Games last year.

