Former Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda, who served as a vice chairman of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, has been questioned by prosecutors on a voluntary basis over an expanding sponsorship bribery scandal, a source close to the matter said Friday.
Takeda, 74, is believed to have been questioned as a witness, the source said. Prosecutors are seeking to establish a bribery case against Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive of the organizing committee, who allegedly received money from two companies in return for helping them to be selected as sponsors of the Summer Games last year.
