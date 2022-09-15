  • Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a ceremony in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. | CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING ATTENDS A CEREMONY WITH KAZAKH PRESIDENT KASSYM-JOMART TOKAYEV DURING THEIR MEETING IN NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN SEPTEMBER 14, 2022. PRESS SERVICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF KAZAKHSTAN/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
  Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon, a schedule distributed by the Russian delegation showed.

The two leaders are in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security group. They will also hold a three-way meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.

