The Immigration Services Agency said Wednesday it will extend by six months a program providing financial assistance to evacuees who fled to the country from Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

As the current six-month support period is due to expire from late September, the agency has decided to extend the program for evacuees living in Japan without guarantors for an additional 180 days.

