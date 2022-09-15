The Immigration Services Agency said Wednesday it will extend by six months a program providing financial assistance to evacuees who fled to the country from Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.
As the current six-month support period is due to expire from late September, the agency has decided to extend the program for evacuees living in Japan without guarantors for an additional 180 days.
