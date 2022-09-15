  • Tokyo confirmed 8,825 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 8,825 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 1,800 from a week before, as a nationwide downtrend continues.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 8,700.7, compared with 10,799.9 a week before.

