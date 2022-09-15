  • Yvon Chouinard, the founder of the outdoor-apparel maker Patagonia, in Wilson, Wyoming, August. Chouinard has forfeited ownership of the company he founded 49 years ago. The profits will now be used to fight climate change. | NATALIE BEHRING / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Yvon Chouinard, the founder of the outdoor-apparel maker Patagonia, in Wilson, Wyoming, August. Chouinard has forfeited ownership of the company he founded 49 years ago. The profits will now be used to fight climate change. | NATALIE BEHRING / THE NEW YORK TIMES
A half-century after founding outdoor apparel-maker Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard, the eccentric rock climber who became a reluctant billionaire with his unconventional spin on capitalism, has given the company away.

Rather than selling the company or taking it public, Chouinard, his wife and two adult children have transferred their ownership of Patagonia, valued at about $3 billion, to a specially designed trust and a nonprofit organization. They were created to preserve the company’s independence and ensure that all of its profits — some $100 million a year — are used to combat climate change and protect undeveloped land around the globe.

