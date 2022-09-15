Chinese and Russian naval vessels have begun joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday, hours before the leaders of the two countries are expected to hold talks in Uzbekistan.
The ministry said the mission, which follows the first such joint patrols conducted last October, will include tactical maneuvering and artillery shooting drills, according to Russia’s Tass news agency.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.