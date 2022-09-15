  • A Russian rocket boat takes part in the Vostok 2022 military exercises outside the city of Vladivostok on Sept. 5. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

Chinese and Russian naval vessels have begun joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday, hours before the leaders of the two countries are expected to hold talks in Uzbekistan.

The ministry said the mission, which follows the first such joint patrols conducted last October, will include tactical maneuvering and artillery shooting drills, according to Russia’s Tass news agency.

