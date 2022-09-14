  • Chinese service members take part in a ceremony opening the Vostok 2022 military exercises at a firing ground in the far eastern Primorsky region, Russia, on Aug. 31. Beijing has vowed to bring democratically-governed Taiwan under its control and has not ruled out the use of force. | RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA REUTERS
The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The sources said the deliberations in Washington and Taipei’s separate lobbying of EU envoys were both at an early stage — a response to fears of a Chinese invasion, which have grown as military tensions escalate in the Taiwan Strait.

