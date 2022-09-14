WASHINGTON – The unexpected rise in inflation reported Tuesday was an unwelcome blow for U.S. President Joe Biden’s Democrats, but a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Democratic voters are just as enthusiastic as their Republican counterparts, pointing to a potentially close contest in November’s elections.
Republicans remain favored to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives — with the Senate on a knife-edge — amid widespread dissatisfaction with Biden’s presidency and months of sharp price increases that the poll showed remain the top concern for Republican and Democratic voters alike.
