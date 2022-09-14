  • U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are flanked by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff following an event to celebrate the enactment of the 'Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,' at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. | REUTERS
WASHINGTON – The unexpected rise in inflation reported Tuesday was an unwelcome blow for U.S. President Joe Biden’s Democrats, but a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Democratic voters are just as enthusiastic as their Republican counterparts, pointing to a potentially close contest in November’s elections.

Republicans remain favored to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives — with the Senate on a knife-edge — amid widespread dissatisfaction with Biden’s presidency and months of sharp price increases that the poll showed remain the top concern for Republican and Democratic voters alike.

